The identification of the battered corpse found in a drain on June 21st has been identified by authorities.

Ike Ephraime, believed to be in his late 20s, is the suspected homicide victim. Ehpraime’s last known residence was at Reduit, Gros – Islet.

Ike Ephraime’s body was discovered inflicted with apparent injuries to the face and torso.

The timing of the gory find has not been disclosed. The criminal investigations department is probing the suspected homicide.