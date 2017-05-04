Home / News Updates / Suspicious Death at Choiseul

Suspicious Death at Choiseul

Rehani Isidore 19 mins ago News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

A man identified as Mathew Joseph of Morne Jacques, Choiseul was reportedly discovered hanging from a tree on May 4th.

Suspicious death at Morne Jacque , Choiseul

Joseph was pronounced dead on the scene.

Preliminary police investigations reveal the deceased reportedly informed family of intentions to commit suicide.

According to police investigators, Joseph told relatives,

“This is the last time you will see me.”

The body of Mathew Joseph was found by a relative a short distance from his Morne Jacques residence around midday.

Investigations are continuing in the suspicious death.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

KFC National Basketball League Tips Off

PRESS RELEASE – The 2017  KFC National Basketball League kicked off Wednesday night with the …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved