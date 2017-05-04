Suspicious Death at Choiseul

A man identified as Mathew Joseph of Morne Jacques, Choiseul was reportedly discovered hanging from a tree on May 4th.

Joseph was pronounced dead on the scene.

Preliminary police investigations reveal the deceased reportedly informed family of intentions to commit suicide.

According to police investigators, Joseph told relatives,

“This is the last time you will see me.”

The body of Mathew Joseph was found by a relative a short distance from his Morne Jacques residence around midday.

Investigations are continuing in the suspicious death.