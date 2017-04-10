Taiwan Donates Millions To CDP Phase 2

The republic of china on (Taiwan) has contributed 7.9 million EC dollars to phase 2 of Saint Lucia’s constituency development program (CDP).

On Monday, a cheque presentation signaled the official handing over of the funds to the prime minister.

The money will go towards developing local drainage systems and roads.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet says the move is indicative of Saint Lucia’s strong relationship with Taiwan.

The republic of china (Taiwan) has donated millions of dollars to phase 1 of Saint Lucia’s constituency development program (CDP).