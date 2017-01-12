Talk Show Host Slams Press For Black Sunday Label

A local talk show host has taken exception to the media’s use of the term “Black Sunday” to describe the blood bath which took place last weekend.
Sunday January 8th 2017, will not be easily forgotten by many Saint Lucians.
The country on that day recorded 6 deaths by homicide, including a triple murder, police killing and a stabbing death resulting from a domestic dispute.
