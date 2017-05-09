Home / News Updates / Teens Abscond from Transit Home

Teens Abscond from Transit Home

Rehani Isidore 2 hours ago News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Government of Saint Lucia

Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Empowerment, Youth Development, Sports, Culture & Local Government

Press Release, May 9th, 2017

The New Beginnings Transit Home is an organization where we provide good care in a safe home environment to develop the full potential of each child focusing on their physical, emotional and spiritual well-being and maintaining links with their families. The following Children and Young persons have absconded from the home and therefore we request that you air the provided information in an effort to find them.

14-year old Brianna Pierre-Louis

Name: Brianna Pierre-Louis

Age: 14 Years
Next of Kin: Sharlene Pierre Louis, Mother 730-0486
School: Ciceron Secondary                                                                                        
Original Place of Residency: Carellie Gardens, Castries

 

 

 

 

 

 

15-year old Stephie Francis

Name: Stephie Francis

Age: 15 Years
Next of Kin: Lydia Alexander, Mother 721-1038
School: Upton Girls
Original Place of Residency: La Croix

 

 

 

 

Please contact Mrs. Avice Charles-Inglis at 450-9089 or 285 2050 for any further information.

