Teens Abscond from Transit Home

Press Release, May 9th, 2017

The New Beginnings Transit Home is an organization where we provide good care in a safe home environment to develop the full potential of each child focusing on their physical, emotional and spiritual well-being and maintaining links with their families. The following Children and Young persons have absconded from the home and therefore we request that you air the provided information in an effort to find them.

Name: Brianna Pierre-Louis

Age: 14 Years

Next of Kin: Sharlene Pierre Louis, Mother 730-0486

School: Ciceron Secondary

Original Place of Residency: Carellie Gardens, Castries

Name: Stephie Francis

Age: 15 Years

Next of Kin: Lydia Alexander, Mother 721-1038

School: Upton Girls

Original Place of Residency: La Croix

Please contact Mrs. Avice Charles-Inglis at 450-9089 or 285 2050 for any further information.