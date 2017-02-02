Breaking News
Tempers Flare At DSH Townhall

There were heated exchanges at the latest government led consultative session on the pearl of the Caribbean project in Vieux Fort on Wednesday night.
The town hall at the Vieux Fort primary school sought to provide the public with facts on the project.
Officials in attendance fielded questions from the audience following presentations by invest Saint Lucia and officials from respective ministries and legal advisors.
Despite the public education exercise, some members of the public remain deeply divided on the DSH matter.

