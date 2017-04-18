Home / Top Stories / Tempers Flare At Land Registry

Tempers Flare At Land Registry

webmaster


There was another episode of public frustration with the situation at the land registry.
The department located on the ground floor of the Greaham Louisy Building has been open to the public until 12 noon due to occupational health and safety issues.
On Tuesday, disgruntled members of the public once again expressed their dissatisfaction with the longstanding arrangement.

