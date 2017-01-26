Breaking News
The NSC Weigh-In On The Ubaldus Raymond Scandal

The NSC Weigh-In On The Ubaldus Raymond Scandal

Alison Kentish


Student governance advocate and past president of the National Students Council Ajani Lebourne says Saint Lucia’s politicians need to serve as better role models to the youth.
On Wednesday, the National Students Council issued a statement on the Dr. Ubaldus Raymond nude photos scandal, calling for sound role models to lead the youth in ‘savory’ directions.’
The youth leader says it is also a good time for discussion on the positive use of social media.

