The St. Jude Audit Is In

The almost 1 million dollar technical audit on the overdue St. Jude Hospital is complete and has been submitted to the economic development ministry. Minister guy joseph says the contents of the audit will be kept under wraps for now.
He vows that anyone found liable in the report will face the consequences.
