The St. Jude Audit Is In

Rehani Isidore 6 days ago Recent News 1 Comment


The almost 1 million dollar technical audit on the overdue St. Jude Hospital is complete and has been submitted to the economic development ministry. Minister guy joseph says the contents of the audit will be kept under wraps for now.
He vows that anyone found liable in the report will face the consequences.

One comment

  1. Lyd
    January 16, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Did Minister Raymond do anything wrong by transmitting nude photos of himself to another. Are there any laws against transmitting pornography? PM Chastenet is avoiding part of the issue. I agree with him that the allegations of blackmail should be investigated. So, too, should transmission of pornographic material.

    Reply

