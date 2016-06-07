Home / Recent News / The United Workers Party Declared Victors In a 11-6 Margin Over the Saint Lucia Labour Party
i pray that God will take control of each and everyone heart in the party, so that they can be united as they have called the party uwp. A house divided against itself cannot stand.
God, God, God, this is the 21st century, this guy had nothing to do with the results!
Please remember that God does not have grandchildren,His children are those who “do His will” and whether you supported the winning candidates or not, do not lift up mere mortal men, they will make mistakes and have errors in judgement as all men will. This is strictly about “the people of St Lucia” not about a party or a color, about principles and good governance, about putting the people first and looking after the well being of every citizen of Saint Lucia, that is what is important. This is time for serious work on this Island, and I hope and pray, for the people of Saint Lucia, that where the former government failed that this new government elected will do what is expected of them to do, without fear or favor.
Congratulations to UWP and its Supporters!!!!!! It is a new day for St. Lucia and St. Lucians. May God bless and protect this land and it’s people. My he give wisdom and guidance to this new Government that they will rule with justice and freedom for all. A word of caution to Prime Minister Elect…know that you will be held accountable by the people for the promises you made. They have given you the power, use it wisely and not fail them. CONGRATULATIONS!
GOD BLESS ST.LUCIA,ITS A NEW DAY,I WILL PUT GOD IN POLITICS BECAUSE HE IS FOR GOOD AND THE RIGHTOUS,HE HATES SATAN AND THATS WHY KENNY IS GONE WITH HIS DEMONS ITS A NEW DAY DEAR JESUS OPEN THE EYES OF THE PEOPLE WHO KNOW NOTHING BOUT YOU DEAR GOD,THEY SAY TO NOT INVOLVE YOU BUT TELL THEM WITHOUT GOD NOTHING IS POSSIBLE SO YES WE WILL INVITE YOU AND PUT YOU IN THE MIDDLE OF PARLIAMENT,GET OVER IT SLP SUPPORTERS ITS A NEW DAY THE LORD HAS MADE,AMEN,THANK YOU JESUS THANK YOU LORD GREAT KING,KINGS OF KINGS AND LORDS OF LORDS CONQUORING LION OF A TRIBE CALL FLAMBEAU BLESSING’S,AND MUCH BLESSINGS,JESUS YOU DID IT YOU DID IT,THANK YOU LORD,COVER FLAMBEAU WITH YOUR BLOOD OF JESUS IN EVERYTHING THEY DO,AND IN ALL THEIR DECISION MAKINGS AND TO BE A FAMILY WHO PRAYS TOGETHER WILL SURELY STAY TOGETHER,FLAMBEAU,FLAMBEAU.
Do not put God in politics…..cause politicians are liars…
Congratulations to UWP, their supporters, and all of St. Lucia. Let us hope that the mess left by the last government, can be cleaned up, and forgotten about as we look forward to a much brighter future, with God leading our way. Also, it would be nice for St. Lucia to re-introduce operation restore confidence, under a different name, to raise the prosperity of tourism back to St. Lucia.
What a proud day for St. Lucia. Well done to all the flahbo’s that votes, you came out in force and made a change.
The victory is won.” God’s not dead, he is truly alive.” I am so happy for you St. Lucian.