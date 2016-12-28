Three Days Of Assou Square 2017?

Plans are underway for the 2017 Assou Square celebrations.
Organizers say patrons can expect to be thoroughly entertained at the Derek Walcott Square with music, cuisine, live games and fireworks.
The mayor’s office on Wednesday disclosed that there might be a third day of fun and entertainment.
