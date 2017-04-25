The second session of the 11th parliament convened on Tuesday April 25th, with the annual throne speech by governor general her Excellency dame Pearlette Louisy.
According to the head of state, government’s 2017/2018 legislative agenda includes new programs in education, health, social services, climate change, energy and justice reform.
Throne Speech 2017 Ushers In Legislative
