Training for Government, Non-Government & Civil Society Organizations in Information Management

Saint Lucia is developing a more reliable environmental reporting system for better coordination of existing knowledge, and generating new information on the state of the environment.

This Reporting System for Data Collection and Management, will provide a framework for monitoring the implementation and reporting on Multilateral Environmental Agreements, (MEAs).

Although Saint Lucia is Party to several Multilateral Environmental Agreements, this Project focuses on the development of a reporting system for implementation of three (3) MEAs in Saint Lucia, namely: the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (UNCDB), UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

From June 12 to July 5, 2017, government, non-governmental and civil society organizations will assemble at the National ICT Centre, to receive specific training in information management, research techniques and analysis, to help address the existing gaps in acquiring, and enhancing skills needed to ensure effective implementation of Multilateral Environmental Agreements and environmental management initiatives.

The Department of Sustainable Development is championing the Reporting System for Data Collection and Management, which is being established under the project titled “Increase Saint Lucia’s Capacity to Monitor MEAs implementation and Sustainable Development.”

Additional support is provided by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP).

Such assistance, comes in the form of enhancing local capacity building, through targeted training of personnel in all key agencies engaged in environmental management and reporting.