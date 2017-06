Officials at the St. Lucia Tourist Board (SLTB) say the St. Lucia tourism authority will be a reality by July, 2017.

Chairperson Agnes Francis says the legislation needed to establish the body will be tabled in parliament at the end of June.

She joined tourism minister Dominic Fedee on Friday to update the press on the transition and other tourism matters.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Print