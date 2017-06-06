TV Producer Sarah Peter takes OFF THE LIMITS!

PRESS RELEASE:-TV Docuseries OFF LIMITS (Season 5) Returns This and every Tuesdays (Tonight) and Wednesdays at 8:30 PM

What is it like to be an adult male virgin? Can cheating ever help a relationship and why are some black women adamant on not dating black men? The TV docuseries OFF LIMITS explores these and other controversial issues with the return of the 5th season of the TV documentary series, OFF LIMITS. The show aims to create a platform to discuss issues which may be uncomfortable , unconventional and OFF LIMITS to talk about.

The show is being hosted by TV producer and Journalist Sarah Peter. Peter is hoping the show can help create an open platform to discuss these issues in a society which generally shies away from issues which may on the surface just seem controversial and unnerving but has an important role in triggering national discussions and creating possible solutions to issues that affect our everyday lives.

In tonight’s episode a 43 year old man discuses what is it like to be a virgin in a society where male virginity is seen by some as a failure. OFF LIMITS AIRS ON CALABASH TV Tuesdays at 8:30 pm and on Wednesdays at 8:30 pm on HTS.