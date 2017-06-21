U.K Church Donates to Bordelais

The Kingsway International Christiane Centre [KICC] based in London, United Kingdom on June 21st handed over a donation to the Bordelais Correctional Facility [BCF].

KICC represented by Saint Lucian national and, Pastor Christie John Baptiste, received the donations comprising toiletries and, undergarments and spiritual readings from their London congregation and membership.

BCF Assistant Director in charge of rehabilitation, Alberta Joseph-Felicien accepted the KICC donation. The BCF rehabilitation director disclosed that the items would be shared among inmates most in need of assistance. Pastor Christie John Baptiste explained to HTS News4orce, that the visit to BCF facilities has fostered a working with relationship with the prison’s High Command aimed at strengthening the support system. Watch video.

On March 3rd, BCF Director Verne Garde reaffirmed a renewed focus on correctional rehabilitation through effective human resource development with help from civil society.

Rehabilitation remains a core priority for BCF – ensuring staff is adequately equipped to deliver standard correctional administration, the director says will be the focus over the next 12 months.

KICC intends to continue to supply BCF with care packages to aid with inmate rehabilitation.