Ubaldus Raymond Nude Pic Scandal Court Hearing

The first hearing for the infamous nude blackmail scandal involving government minister Dr. Ubaldus Raymond and 18-year-old Curshaby alexander convened at the first district court in Gros Islet on Thursday February 2nd.
The accused and her Defense team declined comment.
However, the special interest group “raise your voice” is speaking up, calling for the minister’s resignation.
