Ubaldus Raymond, Unfazed Addresses Employers



Embattled minister in the ministry of finance Dr. Ubaldus Raymond last Friday vowed to leave his legal matter that involves a black mail charge against a young woman to his attorney and focus on matters of state finances.

Well it appears that he is sticking to his word.

As the leaked nude photo scandal continues to swirl, the minister is making good on his pledges to address local entities and on January 18th, he took the floor as the keynote speaker at a major productivity improvement workshop.