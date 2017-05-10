Unemployment Dropped in 1st Quarter

The latest job numbers from the Central Statistics Department confirms national unemployment has declined.

Between January and March of 2017, 20.1% of Saint Lucians were out of work.

The numbers for the typically busy shopping period in during the previous 4th quarter of 2016 were not positive. Unemployment then stood at to 21.6%. 2017 first quarter stats represent a 1.5% improvement over the fourth quarter of last year.

2017 first quarter hiring was lead by;

Accommodation and food services sector 17.8%

[2.4% better than the previous 4th quarter]

Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles 13.3%

[A marked decline of 1.4% from the previous 4th quarter]

Agriculture, forestry and fishing 10%

[1.1% decline from the previous 4th quarter.]

Construction 9%

Youth unemployment also went down in the first quarter – from 43.1% between October to December 2016, to 38.7% between January and March of 2017.

The decline in youth unemployment represents a 4.4% improvement in the first quarter of 2017.