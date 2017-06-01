United Workers Party Has New PRO

The United Workers Party would like to announce Ms. Kernisha Chrisa Flavien as its new Public Relations Officer.

Ms Flavien a resident of the Dennery North Constituency is well known with her involvement in youth and community work and a calypsonian under the Sobriquet Lady K.

She is a graduate of the University of the West Indies School of Continuing Education Barbados in Property Management and Real Estate.

Kernisha is a product of the Aux Lyons Combined School and the Clendon Mason Memorial Secondary School. She also attended the College of Radio Broadcasting in Barbados where she completed a course in Mass Communication.

With a keen interest in politics and being inculcated in her from a young age, Flavien is indeed very enthusiastic about her new position. She will be enrolled for the new school term at the University of the West Indies Open Campus St. Lucia undertaking BSc. in Political Science.

Kernisha Flavien was a participant in the 2017 Youth Parliament session representing the Dennery North Constituency with the responsibility for Heritage, Culture and Creative Industries.

Ms. Flavien believes that this position of informing the public and liaising with the media and the work of the United Workers Party will prepare her for the future.

She believes that there needs to be an inclusive approach for young people to contribute to our country’s agenda and to have provisions made so the proverbial baton can be passed onto the youth, who will be holistically prepared to elevate the development of our country.