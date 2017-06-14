Home / Top Stories / UNS Renews Calls For Tolerance

UNS Renews Calls For Tolerance

webmaster 48 mins ago

Human rights NGO united and strong is calling for more tolerance for members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transsexual (LGBT) community.
Group members say discrimination based of sexual orientation is never ok.
They say LGBT people continue to face intolerance at home and in the workplace.
They also want greater access to justice for their members.

