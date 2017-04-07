US Ambassador Talks Saint Lucia-US Relations



The United States Ambassador to Barbados and the eastern Caribbean says US-Saint Lucia relations remain strong.

However, St. Lucia would benefit more from us aid, if the investigation into the 2010/2011 alleged extra-judicial killings was resolved.

The allegations led to the us suspension of aid to the royal Saint Lucia police force about 3 ½ years ago, under the leahy law.

The ambassador says the US continues to call on Saint Lucia to resolve the matter.