UWI Springer Lecture On China/Taiwan Identity

The UWI Open Campus Saint Lucia this week collaborated with the embassy of Taiwan in Saint Lucia to present an academic discourse on China/Taiwan identity.
The lecture was held at the institution’s Morne Fortune campus on Thursday January 19th and presented by Denys Springer – a two time postgraduate research fellow at Taiwanese universities.
