The national emergency management organization (NEMO) in partnership with the university of the West Indies Seismic Research Center (UWI-SRC) and the Soufriere regional development foundation (SRDF) organized an art illustration competition last year, as part of the celebrations for earth science week held under the theme “our shared Geoheritage.” On Thursday, a prize giving ceremony was held to recognize and Honor the winner and participants of the competition.

