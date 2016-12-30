UWP Administration Responds To DSH Concern Group

The UWP administration says it welcomes discussion on the proposed desert star holdings (DSH) project.
The Vieux-Fort concerned citizens coalition for change has issued another statement expressing qualms about the initiative and its impact on southern residents.
However, while the government says it is open to dialogue, it believes the tone of the group’s latest statement does not represent the interests of all the people in the south.
