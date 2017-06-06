Home / News Updates / UWP Celebrates 1st Year in Office with Church Service

Rehani Isidore 28 mins ago News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

The United Worker Party [UWP] plan a commemorative Mass for June 6th as part of celebrations to observe the Party’s first 12 months in Office.

On June 6th, 2016 more than 40,000 eligible voters chose the flambeau over the Saint Lucia Labour Party’s [SLP] star at the Polls – which allowed the UWP led by then Political Leader Allen Chastanet to claim a convincing victory.

The UWP won 11 out of 17 Electoral Seats leaving the SLP with six [6]. The UWP’s hierarchy, including the Party’s 16 member Cabinet of Ministers are expected to attend the church service at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Castries. 

The public is also invited to attend what the UWP says is a ‘thanks giving’ church service.

