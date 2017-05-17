UWP Holds Pro-Development Rally In South-Live-Stand-By

Executive director of the Saint Lucia Employers Federation, joseph alexander has expressed support for the right of fellow citizens to protest.

Alexander has expressed support for the DSH development and other projects under the Allen Chastanet led UWP’s pro-growth and job creation agenda.

However, he believes that opposition is healthy for the democratic process.

The man at the helm of the Employers federation believes that investment and reducing the unemployment rate is vital to reviving Saint Lucia’s stagnant economy.