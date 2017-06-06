Home / News Updates / UWP’s Maiden Year in Office Equates to “Lost Opportunities” – Philip J. Pierre

UWP’s Maiden Year in Office Equates to “Lost Opportunities” – Philip J. Pierre

Rehani Isidore 26 mins ago News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Leader of the Opposition and Castries East MP Philip J. Pierre offered congratulations to the incumbent United Workers Party Administration on reaching one year in Office. The Saint Lucia Labour Party [SLP] Political Leader spoke exclusively to HTS News4orce on the UWP milestone on June 6th, exactly one year to the date of the SLP’s loss at the Polls.

Pierre pointed to suspended projects and reiterated the perceived vindictive approach to governance by the Allen Chastanet led Administration in summing up the UWP’s first 12 months in office. By the Leader of the Opposition’s account, the UWP has “lost opportunities” instead of “building on the foundation left by the former government”. Watch video.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Fond Assau Agro Processing Facility Receives Cassava Grinder

The Minister of Agriculture has started the process of building an Argo Processing Facility in …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved