President of the craft and dry goods vendors association, peter “Ras Ipa” Isaac has described the demolition of a Castries vendor storage unit by the ccc as a vendetta against vendors.
However, the Castries Constituencies Council has fired back, stating that the unit was a public health concern.
Vendors Association and CCC Spar Over Demolished Booth
President of the craft and dry goods vendors association, peter “Ras Ipa” Isaac has described the demolition of a Castries vendor storage unit by the ccc as a vendetta against vendors.