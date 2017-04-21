Home / Top Stories / Vendors Association and CCC Spar Over Demolished Booth

Vendors Association and CCC Spar Over Demolished Booth

Joachim Duplessis 1 min ago Top Stories Leave a comment

President of the craft and dry goods vendors association, peter “Ras Ipa” Isaac has described the demolition of a Castries vendor storage unit by the ccc as a vendetta against vendors.
However, the Castries Constituencies Council has fired back, stating that the unit was a public health concern.

