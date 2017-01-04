Home / Top Stories / Vendors Lodge Complaints About Assou Square 2017

Vendors Lodge Complaints About Assou Square 2017

Winston Springer 8 mins ago Top Stories Leave a comment


Assou Square 2017 festivities went ahead as planned in Saint Lucia’s capital.
While children are the focus, local vendors also anticipate generating revenue from the activity.
For this year’s exercise, some vendors complained of electrical accidents, while others were not pleased with the location of their stands.

