Venezuela’s ambassador in Saint Lucia is hopeful that peace will soon be restored to her country. Her excellency Leiff Escalona says Venezuela’s national electoral council has set December 10th as the date for regional elections, after they were controversially postponed in 2016.

Quoting the council’s president, she said the body is close to concluding a 6-month long registration process to validate political parties, meaning that election dates could finally be announced.

