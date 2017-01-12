Breaking News
Home / Top Stories / VFCCC Holds Fiery Dsh Town Hall

VFCCC Holds Fiery Dsh Town Hall

Alison Kentish 27 mins ago Top Stories Leave a comment


The Vieux Fort citizens coalition for change held a massive town hall meeting in Vieux Fort on January 11th, to outline concerns about the DSH deal and hear from residents of the south.
The meeting attracted a wide cross-section of citizens, from farmers and community group representatives to business owners and musicians.
The event’s guest speaker was former Castries Central MP Richard Frederick, who presented a scathing report on the DSH agreement and called on citizens to demand accountability from the government.

