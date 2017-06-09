Vide Bouteille Secondary School to ‘Stump Out Sexual Violence’

Students and faculty of the Vide Boutielle Secondary School [VBSS] held a demonstration on June 9th across the capital to denounce sexual abuse and violence among youth.

Dubbed the ‘Stump Out Sexual Violence’ march, VBSS officials want to boost public awareness on the social ills affecting students and the wider society.

The ‘Stump Out Sexual Violence’ is a collaborative effort by VBSS students and faculty. Among the objectives of the march, VBSS officials said, is to create change.

Castries Mayor Peterson Francis and Director of Human Services Elizabeth Lewis participated in the VBSS ‘Stump Out Sexual Violence’ demonstration.