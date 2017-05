Vieux Fort Family Pegs Hopes For Justice In Murder Case

A Vieux Fort family is hoping that recent achievements in the justice system will bring closure to grieving members in a reasonable time.

The 52-year-old mother of 5 Vergil Roberts was brutally killed on March 8th.

Her partner has been charged with murder.

HTS News4orce spoke to her relatives outside the court in Vieux Fort on May 9th.

They are hoping that the wheels of justice turn swiftly for their loved one.