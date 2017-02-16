Breaking News
Home / Top Stories / Vigie Beach Vending Facility Handover

Vigie Beach Vending Facility Handover

Alison Kentish 21 hours ago Top Stories 1 Comment


Just over 2 ½ years after a sod turning ceremony, the Vigie Beach vending facility has been officially handed over to the government of Saint Lucia.
The Taiwanese government-funded project sought to enhance the recreation and dining experience near the George F.L Charles airport.
The ceremony was held on Wednesday February 15th and marked one of the last public appearances for Taiwan’s ambassador in Saint Lucia, H.E Ray Mou, who is wrapping up his diplomatic stint here, as he prepares to head to the Middle East.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Vehicle Torched In Valentine’s Day Scuffle

A Valentine’s Day get-together devolved into an alleged arson incident and physical assault. A Dennery …

One comment

  1. MR COCO
    February 17, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Who asked for these faux Mclucia shacks. The old ones were just fine. Get lost Ray Mou, go destroy whats left of the middle east and take your crappy Mcshacks with you.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved