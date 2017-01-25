Voices Celebrating Derek Walcott

The 2017 Nobel laureate festival continued this week with a special tribute to Saint Lucia’s Nobel laureate for literature Sir Derek Walcott.
‘Voices celebrating Sir Derek Walcott’ was held on the celebrated poet’s birthday – January 23rd. Organizers say it was an evening to observe excellence in the arts.
