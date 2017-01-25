Breaking News
Home / Top Stories / Voices Celebrating Derek Walcott

Voices Celebrating Derek Walcott

Alison Kentish 5 mins ago Top Stories Leave a comment


The 2017 Nobel laureate festival continued this week with a special tribute to Saint Lucia’s Nobel laureate for literature Sir Derek Walcott.
‘Voices celebrating Sir Derek Walcott’ was held on the celebrated poet’s birthday – January 23rd. Organizers say it was an evening to observe excellence in the arts.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Augier Combined Holds 2nd Student Council Election

Students of the Augier Combined School are learning about governance through the elections process. The …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved