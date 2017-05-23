Home / Top Stories / Wasco Urges Storage Ahead Maintenance Work

Wasco Urges Storage Ahead Maintenance Work

The Water and Sewerage Company (WASCO) is urging residents in the north of Saint Lucia to store water, ahead of scheduled maintenance work this week.
Officials will address issues with the raw water line from the John Compton dam to the Theobalds treatment plant at Ciceron on Wednesday may 24th.
They say the system is scheduled for shut down from 6:00 am on that day and will be remain closed for at least 24 hours.

