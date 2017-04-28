Home / News Updates / Wayne Janvier Appears in Court for Murder

Wayne Janvier Appears in Court for Murder

Rehani Isidore 38 mins ago News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

59-year old Leonard Felicien died from stab wounds on April 22nd

39-year old Wayne Janvier was arraigned at the First District Court [Castries] on April 28th, a day after formally being charged for murder. Janvier is accused of fatally stabbing 59-year old Leonard Felicien during a violent confrontation at Trois Piton on April 22nd. 

A First District Court ordered Janvier to be remanded at the Bordelais Correctional Facility until his second court appearance scheduled for May 25th.

39-year old Wayne Janvier was arraigned at the First District Court on April 28th

Leonard Felicien is the 21st homicide victim in 2017. Meanwhile, relatives and loved ones of the victim and murder suspect plan to hold a vigil for both men on April 28th in the Trois Piton community.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Fire Service Responds to Minor Oil Slick

A truck hauling a Rubis fuel tank along Jeremy Street in Castries mid-morning April 28th …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved