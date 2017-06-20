West Indies players urged to perform for their pay

West Indies players have been told that their pay is linked to their performance on the field.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) boss Dave Cameron has been quoted as saying that senior West Indies players need to come to grips with the harsh reality of their performance-based requirements.

According to Barbados Today, Cameron stressed that experience alone would no longer count in the issuing of central retainer contracts.

Cameron spoke against the backdrop of the furore arising from Darren Bravo’s rejection of a Grade C contract last year.

He argued that Windies players now controlled their own future as once they performed, they and not CWI dictated the quality of contract they received.

Cameron also contended that seasoned players needed to translate that experience into performances instead of hoping for a high level retainer based on their length of time in international cricket.

He was speaking during an interview Massy Insurances Life and Length Network in a wide-ranging interview.