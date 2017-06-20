Home / News Updates / West Indies players urged to perform for their pay

West Indies players urged to perform for their pay

Rehani Isidore 1 hour ago News Updates, Sports, Top Stories Leave a comment

West Indies players have been told that their pay is linked to their performance on the field.

Whycliffe ‘Dave’ Cameron, President CWI

Cricket West Indies (CWI)  boss Dave Cameron has been quoted as saying that senior West Indies players need to come to grips with the harsh reality of their performance-based requirements.

According to Barbados Today, Cameron stressed that experience alone would no longer count in the issuing of central retainer contracts.

Cameron spoke  against the backdrop of the furore arising from Darren Bravo’s rejection of a Grade C contract last year.

He  argued that Windies players now controlled their own future as once they performed, they and not CWI dictated the quality of contract they received.

Cameron also contended that seasoned players needed to translate that experience into performances instead of hoping for a high level retainer based on their length of time in international cricket.

He was speaking during an interview Massy Insurances Life and Length Network in a wide-ranging interview.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Controlling the sweet potato weevil

GIS:-The Ministry of Agriculture Hosts Information Sessions on How to Reduce Weevil Populations. The Ministry …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved