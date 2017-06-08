Widow Of Hit And Run Victim Speaks Out

A relative of St. Lucia’s latest road fatality is trying to come to terms with her loss.

Police have identified St. Lucia’s latest road fatality.

Investigations are currently underway into a vehicular collision, which took place at about 9:10 am on Wednesday June 7th.

According to reports, a motorcycle struck an elderly man as he crossed the road near the Gros Islet Fire Station.

Officer in charge of the RSLPF’s press office, assistant superintendent of Police Gregory Alexander, explains that police have been able to identify the victim.

Sources indicate that the alleged perpetrator was identified through surveillance footage from cameras near the accident scene.

He is currently being held at the Rodney Bay Police Station.