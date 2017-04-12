Home / Top Stories / Wife Of Slain British Tourist Wants Answers

Wife Of Slain British Tourist Wants Answers

Alison Kentish 1 hour ago Top Stories Leave a comment

3 years after a brutal attack on his yacht which was docked in the south of Saint Lucia, the widow of slain British tourist Roger Pratt wants answers from the authorities.
Margaret Pratt says while the gruesome assault remains fresh in her memory, communication with the office of the director of public prosecutions has come to a screeching halt.
She is appealing for answers and re-assurance that the case has not gone cold.

