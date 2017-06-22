It’s win or go home in the KFC League!

After the conclusion of the KFC NBL Quarterfinals; the league took a short break to facilitate the participation of five young athletes in the 2017 Caribbean Hoops College Exposure which was held in Trinidad from June 16-18, 2017. Details to be provided under a separate cover.
Now that they are back we are set to continue with the KFC NBL Playoffs. The Semis will be Courts Jets vs Canaries Moon River & VBCC Warlords vs Morne Gladiators.
|SEMIS
|Courts Jets vs Canaries Moon River
|Friday June 23rd, 2017
Tip Off 6pm.
|Morne Gladiators vs VBCC Warlords
|TBC
The 2017 KFC NBL semis and finals will be hosted at the Beausejour Indoor Facility. Due to some complications the Morne Gladiators vs VBCC Warlords should be game 2 of the evening however this should be confirmed by tomorrow and we will provide an update under a separate cover.
