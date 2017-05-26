Witness Protection Program for Saint Lucia?

National Security Minister Senator Hermangild Francis wants to collaborate with regional territories on a witness protection program.

During a police town hall in Jacmel on Thursday, Francis conceded that it is difficult to relocate witnesses to crime in Saint Lucia.

Back in January, the Minister hinted at holding deliberations with counterparts at a scheduled regional security meeting on the Witness Protection Program.

Therefore, he reveals that the island will be working with other OECS territories to see how they can provide safe harbor for witnesses in criminal cases.

He made this revelation Thursday at the Jacmel Town Hall meeting hosted by the high command of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force.

Law enforcement often requests public assistance in solving violent crimes but individuals are hesitant to come forward for fear of reprisal.

Typically, a witness offers information and testimony in exchange for state protection and a new identity.

While necessary, Francis says protecting informants comes at a cost.

The Minister says the Police Force will work to ensure that identities of witnesses are protected.

He revealed that revealed that consideration is being given to the use of an online platform for witness testimony.

Despite the challenges, the National Security Minister implored the public to work cooperate with the police.

Despite a witness protection program, some witnesses are still reluctant to come forward.

Recently, the Acting commissioner of Police urged to confide in a trusted person in society, who can relay the information to the authorities to help save lives and put criminals behind bars.