World Metrology Day 2017

Saturday May 20th, 2017 is World Metrology Day – a day set aside to recognize the science of measurement and the role it plays in discovery and innovation, manufacturing, trade and improving the quality of life.

The theme for this year’s observance is “measurements for transport.”

It speaks to the role of transportation in the modern role and the need to transport people, food and products safely, efficiently and with minimal environmental impact.

Anselm Gittens heads the metrology department at the Saint Lucia bureau of standards. He says transportation requires an extensive range of measurements.

World metrology day commemorates the May 20, 1875 signing of the meter convention by 17 industrialized nations.

This particular signing established the international bureau of weights and measures, one of three international standards organizations which maintain the international system of units (SI).