Youth Living With Diabetes Honor SLHTA CEO

The chief executive officer of the Saint Lucia Hotel and Tourism association has become the second person to be ‘pinned’ by young people living with diabetes for his support to their cause.

Noorani Azeez received his pin from a 9-year-old girl who was diagnosed with the disease four years ago.

The ‘pin the personality’ initiative seeks to pay tribute to public figures who provide outstanding support to the diabetes foundation for youth, in its quest to raise awareness of the disease and support for young people with diabetes.

