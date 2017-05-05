Youth Revolution hosts ‘Strides of Unity’ relay

Press Release 5th May 2017

The Youth Revolution hosts an island wide relay deemed Strides of Unity on the 7th of May 2017. The first event of its kind; Strides of Unity aims to promote national unity, peace and healthy lifestyles a number of athletes will participate in passing on the locally sculpted youth baton. We hope that this signals the beginning of a revolution in our approach to youth development and inspire youth to start the changes that they wish to see in their communities or areas of interest.

On Sunday the 7th of May at 6am the Relay will commence near the Governor General’s residents. Each athlete will cover a distance of 2km before passing on the baton. A key point in the relay will on the Choc High Way where there will be a moment of silence to pay homage to the young ladies who pass away in Saturday’s tragic accident. At the end of the relay, the baton is then handed to the Governor General at her official residence where it will be housed until next year’s event.

The Youth Revolution would like to take the opportunity to thank the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, Blue Waters Limited and the Saint Lucia Hotel & Tourism Association (SLHTA) for their collaborative efforts as well as all our sponsors for making this event possible.

This movement is aims to represent the youth voice through advocacy and action; we are a paradigm shift in youth development in Saint Lucia. We utilize mechanisms of creativity and innovation to drive a platform of inspiration; together we are a support system of, and for young people to make meaningful connections as we foster an environment for positive change; a change where youth talent, skills and knowledge will be cultivated to impact individuals within and beyond the extended margin of Saint Lucia.